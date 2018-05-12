North Korea raps Japan for repeatedly raising abduction issue

North Korea criticized Japan on Saturday for its insistence on repeatedly raising the abduction issue ahead of an unprecedented summit with the United States.

The issue of the abductions has already been settled, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary.

“The reactionaries of Japan are hyping the ‘issue of abduction’ which had already been settled,” the KCNA said in English. “This is just a mean and foolish behavior to stem the trend of peace on the Korean Peninsula at any cost,” it said.

The whole world is zealously welcoming the coming U.S.-North Korean summit “as the first step toward promotion of the positive situation development and building of bright future,” the KCNA said.

“However, only Japan goes against this trend,” it said.

North Korean-Japanese relations “are, in essence, the relations between victim and assailant,” the KCNA said.

“So, the assailant is obliged to make an apology and reparation enough to persuade the victim. This is just the point of the issue,” it said.

“Only redemption of past can help Japan,” the KCNA said.

Japan maintains that the Japanese abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s remain unaccounted for, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made resolving the matter a condition for normalizing diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.