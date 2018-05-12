Kenya’s first satellite released from Japan’s Kibo module at ISS
A student records a live transmission using a mobile phone during the public viewing of the deployment of Kenya's first 'nano satellite' (CubeSat) from the International Space Station at the University of Nairobi in the Kenyan capital on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

/

Kenya’s first satellite released from Japan’s Kibo module at ISS

JIJI

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) released three foreign-made microsatellites, including the first Kenyan-developed satellite, from its Kibo experimental module at the International Space Station on Friday night.

The Kenyan satellite, named 1KUNS-PF, was developed by the University of Nairobi.

Another, called Irazu, is the first developed by Costa Rica. The third one, named Ubakusat, was developed by Turkey’s Istanbul Technical University.

The three microsatellites were transported to the ISS by a U.S. spacecraft last month. Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, 41, who began his six-month ISS mission last December, had been preparing for the deployments.

Amina Mohamed, cabinet secretary for Kenya’s Ministry of Education, watched the satellite’s deployment from the control room of JAXA’s Tsukuba Space Center in Ibaraki Prefecture. She said the release was a historic first step for the African country.

Mohamed added that she hopes the event will encourage young Kenyans to dream of developing satellites.

In 2015, JAXA signed a pact with the U.N. Office for Outer Space Affairs to provide developing countries with opportunities to deploy microsatellites from the Kibo module. Kenya’s 1KUNS-PF was selected as the first to be released under the pact.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Hiroyuki Konishi
Lawmaker Hiroyuki Konishi's encounter with an irate SDF officer stirs debate on military
On April 16, opposition lawmaker Hiroyuki Konishi was walking by the Upper House members’ office building in Tokyo when
Unforgiving debt cycle: Personal bankruptcies in Japan peaked in 2010 at 180,000-odd cases nationwide.
Japan redraws its line in the sand for poverty
If an income of ¥10 million a year can't save you from poverty, what can? When "Suzuki-san" (as we'll call him) declared personal bankruptcy five years ago, he was ¥70 million ...
Image Not Available
North Korea raps Japan for repeatedly raising abduction issue
North Korea criticized Japan on Saturday for its insistence on repeatedly raising the abduction issue ahead of an unprecedented summit with the United States. The issue of the abductions...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A student records a live transmission using a mobile phone during the public viewing of the deployment of Kenya's first 'nano satellite' (CubeSat) from the International Space Station at the University of Nairobi in the Kenyan capital on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,