Rockefeller artworks and other treasures break record for single-owner auction

Peggy and David Rockefeller’s lavish artworks and other treasures have set a new world record for a single-owner collection, topping $800 million at a Christie’s auction.

That is about twice the previous record of $484 million from a 2009 Paris sale of designer Yves Saint Laurent’s estate.

The three-day live sale of the late couple’s belongings ended Thursday with a $115 million star lot — a Picasso painting called “Fillette a la corbeille fleurie” (“Young Girl With a Flower Basket”) of a naked girl holding a basket of flowers that once belonged to the writer Gertrude Stein, estimated to be worth $100 million.

The runner-up, at $84 million, was a Monet canvas with his famed water lilies, “Nimpheas en fleur” (“Water Lilies in Bloom”), which set a record for his art at auction; the previous high was $81 million.

Matisse’s “Odalisque Couchee aux Magnolias” (“Odalisque Reclining With Magnolias”) — depicting a woman in a Turkish harem — sold for $80.8 million, setting a new record for a Matisse, whose highest price at auction had been $48.8 million.

In what one art publication dubbed “Rockefeller Mania,” Christie’s said 100 percent of the 893 Rockefeller lots offered live had sold, for a total of $828 million, as well as all of the more than 600 lots sold online for $4.6 million.

Diego Rivera’s 1931 “The Rivals” went for the highest price ever paid for a Latin American artwork on the block: $9.8 million.

On Friday, the sale wasn’t over till the online-only bids were in. Anyone with a few hundred dollars could go for a piece of the opulence that surrounded the late Rockefeller couple by bidding on, say, cuff links or jewelry. A 14-carat gold money clip sold for $75,000.

The total 1,564 Rockefeller lots reflected the couple’s eclectic tastes in everything from fine furniture, porcelain and ceramics to duck decoys and blue-chip art that graced their various properties and his bank office. Paintings filled the walls of their Maine home, their Manhattan townhouse and a country mansion in the Pocantino Hills north of the city, complete with horses and cows.

For a whiff of that life, buyers were willing to pay prices way above the pre-auction estimates.

A rare Chinese blue-and-white dragon bowl from the Maine kitchen cabinet, valued at up to $150,000, went for $2.7 million. A bronze figure of the Buddhist deity Amitayus realized $2.5 million, against a $600,000 high estimate.

A 256-piece Sevres dessert service commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte sold for $1.8 million — more than six times its high estimate.

Six George III “Gothick” Windsor armchairs sold for $336,500, against a top estimate of $80,000, and an English wicker picnic hamper soared to $212,500, against a high estimate of $10,000.

All prices include buyers’ premiums. Christie’s bolstered the auction by guaranteeing the whole Rockefeller collection, not disclosing the minimum price at which a work would have to sell or buyers’ names. Many came from abroad, drawn to the name that dominated New York City’s privileged philanthropic society for a century.

Peggy died in 1996 and David in 2017, the last surviving grandson of oil baron John D. Rockefeller.

The couple’s son, David Rockefeller Jr., said auction proceeds would go to charity.

The collection ended up, appropriately, in Rockefeller Center off Fifth Avenue, where Christie’s is located. John D. Rockefeller Jr. had helped finance and build the grand complex in the 1930s.