Canadian held for smuggling ¥130 million worth of drugs via minpaku lodging in Tokyo

Japanese law-enforcement authorities have served a fresh arrest warrant to a Canadian man for allegedly smuggling stimulants into the country by sending the drugs to a minpaku (private lodging service) condominium in Tokyo.

Wang Qin Cheng has denied the allegations, according to sources familiar with the joint investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department and Tokyo Customs.

The 25-year-old man is suspected of importing a large amount of stimulants into Japan in January by sending the drugs to minpaku accommodations at a condo in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward from California via air mail.

According to the MPD’s organized crime control bureau, the suspect had already been arrested and prosecuted for allegedly importing some 2.2 kg of stimulants, with a street value of approximately ¥130 million, by sending the drugs to another minpaku facility in Shinagawa Ward.

The sources said that the drugs were hidden in bags of food items in both cases.

The minpaku accommodations are thought to have been used as visitors book the lodgings via the Internet and can check into their rooms without having to meet caretakers or other staff, the sources said.

