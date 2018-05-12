Japan considers new target to reduce fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP

The government is considering setting a new target to reduce its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of nominal gross domestic product by fiscal 2021, informed sources have said.

The government hopes to include the target in its new guidelines for economic and fiscal policy management due out as early as June, as it believes that its interest payments on existing bonds may soar, the sources said Friday.

The European Union has a similar target for its members. In Japan, such a target has been proposed at the government’s Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, which drafts the policy guidelines.

Japan’s fiscal deficit is forecast to stand at 4.4 percent of nominal GDP in fiscal 2018, according to medium- to long-term economic and fiscal estimates submitted by the Cabinet Office in January.

The government agency projects that the percentage will stabilize below 3 percent from the early 2020s due to low interest rates and an expected rise in tax revenues following a planned October 2019 consumption tax hike.

The deficit would, however, rise back above the 3 percent threshold from fiscal 2026 after staying below the level for a few years, if the nation’s economic growth falters, according to the estimates.

The government will lay weight on the new target along with the existing one to turn the primary budget balance to a surplus, a situation in which the country does not rely on debt to finance spending on policy measures, the sources said.

The government is considering moving back the deadline for achieving the surplus by five years to around fiscal 2025. The revised target will also be included in the upcoming economic and fiscal policy guidelines, they said.