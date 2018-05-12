Amid outbreak in Okinawa, tighter measles vaccination policy to be implemented for Japan’s hospitals and nursery schools

The government has said it plans to ensure that hospitals and nursery schools have their workers get two measles vaccines amid an outbreak of the highly contagious disease in Okinawa Prefecture and other regions.

Since many people have contracted measles at medical institutions in the latest outbreak, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is planning to urge hospitals to check vaccination records of their employees, the government said Friday.

The ministry will also ask nursery schools for the same measure.

In Japan, infants can get measles vaccinations twice for free, at the age of 1 and again before entering elementary school.

Since a measles case was discovered on March 20 in Okinawa Prefecture, 94 cases have been reported in the prefecture through Thursday. The virus is believed to have entered Okinawa via travelers coming from Taiwan.

The infection has since spread to Aichi Prefecture, Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo.

Symptoms of the potentially deadly disease include a fever and coughing.

Measles is one of the leading causes of death among young children around the world, according to the World Health Organization, and measles exposure during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of maternal morbidity.

The government aims to have at least 95 percent of eligible children get the twin measles vaccinations but that goal has been hard to achieve as the vaccination rate remains lower for the second shot.

Thirty-seven prefectures failed to meet the target in fiscal 2016 with the lowest rate found in Okinawa with 89.8 percent.

Infectious disease experts said at a meeting Friday that the low vaccination rate in Okinawa is likely behind the spread of the virus to other areas.

Another problem is that many people in their late 20s and 30s aren’t immune, as they were given just one vaccination based on the program when they were children.

In 2008, over 10,000 cases of measles were reported in Japan, but the figure had dropped rapidly since then due to the implementation of prevention measures. In 2015, the WHO verified that Japan has successfully eliminated measles.

However, the experts at the meeting raised concerns about the recent measles outbreak in the country.

“If the measles infections continue to spread for a long time, it may nullify the status,” said Kazunori Oishi of the National Institute of Infectious Disease.