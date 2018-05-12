Abe and Putin to meet in Moscow on May 26

Yuri Ushakov, foreign affairs adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Friday that the president will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Moscow on May 26, Russia’s Interfax news agency has reported.

During the meeting, the Japanese and Russian governments are aiming to reach an agreement on the launch of joint economic activities on and around Russian-controlled islands off Hokkaido at the center of a decades-old territorial dispute.

In a related move on Friday, high-ranking Japanese and Russian officials held detailed talks in Moscow on five areas for the joint activities, including tourism and aquaculture.

Participants included Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov.

Also present was Eiichi Hasegawa, special adviser to Abe. Hasegawa served as head of a public-private delegation that visited some of the four disputed islands last year for research related to the joint economic activities.

After the meeting, Mori told reporters that the participants discussed the progress they’ve made so far and how to proceed.

“We hope to actively make preparations so that we can continue moving ahead for our common goal of concluding a peace treaty,” he added.

The four islands in question were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II. The islands have long been claimed by Tokyo, where they are known as the Northern Territories.

The territorial row has prevented the two countries from concluding a peace treaty to formally end wartime hostilities.

Abe is also slated to attend an international economic forum in St. Petersburg on May 25.