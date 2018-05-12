Strong earthquake jolts Nagano Prefecture

Staff Report

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck the north of Nagano Prefecture on Saturday morning, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The quake, which occurred at 10:29 a.m. at a depth of 10 km, registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. It measured a lower 5 in the cities of Nagano and Omachi, as well as in the village of Ogawa, all in the northern prefecture.

No abnormalities were reported at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in neighboring Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, where the quake registered a 2 on the Japanese scale, according to operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Amid outbreak in Okinawa, tighter measles vaccination policy to be implemented for Japan's hospit...
The government has said it plans to ensure that hospitals and nursery schools have their workers get two measles vaccines amid an outbreak of the highly contagious disease in Okinawa Prefecture ...
Vladimir Putin
Abe and Putin to meet in Moscow on May 26
Yuri Ushakov, foreign affairs adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Friday that the president will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Moscow on May 26, Russia's Interfax n...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 17.
Japan trying to arrange another Abe-Trump powwow before crucial Kim summit in Singapore
The government is making arrangements for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the landmark U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 12, government sou...

,