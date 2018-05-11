Ehime Gov. Nakamura challenges ex-Abe aide Yanase’s latest Kake denials with new memo, business card

Ehime Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura on Friday presented new materials to challenge Diet testimony given by a key government official involved in a favoritism scandal linked to the prime minister.

The governor released a business card from the official, Tadao Yanase, former executive secretary to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, that had been kept by the Ehime Prefectural Government.

Also released was a memo on the explanations given to Yanase at the Prime Minister’s office from an Ehime official about the veterinary school project at the center of the Abe-linked favoritism scandal.

The school in question opened on Shikoku last month in a national strategic special zone for deregulation in the city of Imabari. It was opened by Kake Educational Institution, better known as Kake Gakuen, headed by an old friend of Abe. It was the first such university department to be established in Japan in 52 years.

In unsworn testimony at the Diet Thursday, Yanase — now vice minister for international affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry — admitted meeting Kake officials at the Prime Minister’s Office on three occasions in 2015.

But he also said he does not have any clear memory of meeting with officials from Ehime or receiving any of their name cards.

“The testimony was very regrettable because it included things that may affect trust in Ehime Prefecture,” Gov. Nakamura told a news conference.

In April 2015, a total of six officials from the Ehime and Imabari governments and the Kake group met Yanase and two other officials from the central government at the Prime Minister’s Office, the governor said, adding they exchanged customary name cards.

Nakamura said he is ready to speak before the Diet if requested in order to end the dispute over whether Yanase actually met with Ehime and Imabari officials.

The name card released by the governor was stamped “April 2, 2015,” apparently showing the date the Ehime official met with Yanase.

The new memo contains explanations about why the new university veterinary department must be established, as well as on related efforts by the prefecture and the city of Imabari.

The new materials beef up information provided by a different memo from the prefecture that has been heavily reported on by the media. This memo quoted Yanase as telling officials of Kake Gakuen and the Ehime and Imabari governments on April 2, 2015, that the veterinary school plan was “the prime minister’s matter.”

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Friday said it is necessary to summon Yanase and Kake head Kotaro Kake to give sworn testimony before the Diet.

The major opposition party also requested that the ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party headed by Abe agree to hold a Diet session to hear unsworn testimony from Nakamura, but the LDP refused.