Dollar eases to around ¥109.30 in Tokyo as April CPI disappoints

The dollar was weaker around ¥109.30 in Tokyo trading late Friday, dragged down chiefly by sluggish U.S. economic data.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.33-33, down from ¥109.93-94 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1908-1908, up from $1.1858-1862, and at ¥130.19-20, down from ¥130.37-38.

The dollar fell below ¥109.50 in overnight trading as expectations for faster interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve receded following a weaker than expected reading in the U.S. consumer price index for April, released Thursday, traders said.

After fluctuating around ¥109.40 in early trading, the dollar rose above ¥109.50, backed by substantial gains in Tokyo stock prices.

But the greenback slipped below ¥109.30 in midmorning trading on large-lot selling apparently aimed at adjusting positions, an official at a currency brokerage said.

The U.S. currency rebounded somewhat later in the morning on buybacks and fluctuated between ¥109.30 and ¥109.50 in afternoon trading.

Market players are paying attention to the dollar’s top-heaviness versus the yen after the U.S. currency briefly topped ¥110 on Thursday, market sources said.

“The dollar came under strong selling pressure around ¥110,” an official at a foreign-exchange broker said.

The dollar-yen rate is not expected to “show a clear direction until Monday,” an official at a foreign-exchange service firm said.