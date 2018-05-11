Nikkei jumps on strong earnings, advance on Wall Street

Stocks jumped Friday as investor sentiment was brightened by an advance on Wall Street and strong earnings reports overall from Japanese companies.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 261.30 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 22,758.48 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, after gaining 88.30 points on Thursday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues rose 17.34 points, or 0.98 percent, to close at 1,794.96. It climbed 4.71 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks attracted purchases after all three major U.S. stock indexes — the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index — gained ground overnight thanks to receding prospects for faster interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, brokers said.

Purchases of issues backed by brisk corporate results also continued to support the market, brokers said.

The higher U.S. equities, following the release Thursday of a weaker than expected U.S. consumer price index for April, especially improved the sentiment of foreign investors, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

The Tokyo market’s strength is also likely to have been supported by “buying on expectations of higher corporate earnings,” Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co., said, noting the dollar’s recent movements around ¥109.

In their earnings forecasts, many companies set the assumed exchange rate for the dollar at ¥105 for the year to March 2019.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,325 to 696 in the TSE’s first section, while 62 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.662 billion shares from 1.542 billion shares on Thursday.

Electronics giant Panasonic gained 4.87 percent after announcing strong earnings for the year ended March and robust forecasts for the year to next March.

Suzuki Motor jumped 8.96 percent after Nomura Securities maintained its investment rating and revised its stock price target for the automaker upward on Thursday. Suzuki announced strong earnings for the year to March the same day.

Other major winners included mobile phone carriers KDDI and SoftBank, and semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron.

On the other hand, cybermall operator Rakuten, mobile game site operator DeNA and automaker Subaru lost ground.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average surged 230 points to end at 22,730.