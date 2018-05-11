Measles infections confirmed in Tokyo following outbreak in Okinawa

A Tokyo woman has been diagnosed with a measles infection, indicating the contagious disease has spread from Okinawa Prefecture to the capital.

According to authorities, including the health ministry, the woman in her 30s was diagnosed with measles Tuesday in Machida, western Tokyo.

The woman, on an unrelated visit to a Machida hospital, is said to have contracted the disease on April 23 from an Okinawa woman, who went to the hospital after falling ill. The Okinawa woman tested positive for a measles infection on May 2. She visited Kawasaki and other places.

At least 134 cases of measles have been reported in 11 prefectures this year.

To prevent measles infection, health authorities recommend two vaccinations per person, but the Machida woman had received only one.

While underscoring the importance of proper vaccination, the ministry urged those who have already developed measles symptoms to phone medical institutions before making a visit.

The Japan Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued a warning asking pregnant women to try to avoid regions where infections are spreading, such as Okinawa and Aichi prefectures, saying that pregnant women are more likely to get serious symptoms if they are infected with the disease, which could increase the risk of miscarriages and premature deliveries.