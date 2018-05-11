/

Measles infections confirmed in Tokyo following outbreak in Okinawa

JIJI, Kyodo

A Tokyo woman has been diagnosed with a measles infection, indicating the contagious disease has spread from Okinawa Prefecture to the capital.

According to authorities, including the health ministry, the woman in her 30s was diagnosed with measles Tuesday in Machida, western Tokyo.

The woman, on an unrelated visit to a Machida hospital, is said to have contracted the disease on April 23 from an Okinawa woman, who went to the hospital after falling ill. The Okinawa woman tested positive for a measles infection on May 2. She visited Kawasaki and other places.

At least 134 cases of measles have been reported in 11 prefectures this year.

To prevent measles infection, health authorities recommend two vaccinations per person, but the Machida woman had received only one.

While underscoring the importance of proper vaccination, the ministry urged those who have already developed measles symptoms to phone medical institutions before making a visit.

The Japan Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued a warning asking pregnant women to try to avoid regions where infections are spreading, such as Okinawa and Aichi prefectures, saying that pregnant women are more likely to get serious symptoms if they are infected with the disease, which could increase the risk of miscarriages and premature deliveries.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Protesters begin a peace march Friday from outside the gate of U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Schwab in Henoko, Okinawa Prefecture, calling for a world without military bases, nuclear weapons and war, ahead of the 46th anniversary of Okinawa's reversion to Japan from U.S. control.
Okinawa protesters march against plan for U.S. base ahead of anniversary of prefecture's reversio...
Protesters marched in Okinawa on Friday, calling for the scrapping of a controversial U.S. military base relocation project, ahead of the 46th anniversary Tuesday of the prefecture's reversion t...
The Sapporo Chamber of Commerce indicated "it might be better for Sapporo to bid for 2030 instead of 2026."
Sapporo tells Japanese Olympic Committee it wants to bid on 2030 Winter Games, not 2026
The city of Sapporo has told the Japanese Olympic Committee it wants to join the race to host the 2030 Winter Olympics rather than the 2026 Games, sources familiar with the matter said. A...
Kanji Kato
Taro Aso's remarks on harassment spark criticism again
Finance Minister Taro Aso came under fire again on Friday for a comment during a Diet session that suggests a belittling attitude toward sexual harassment, saying his ministry's former top burea...

, , ,