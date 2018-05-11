Dead fire ant found at a private residence in Osaka Prefecture
A dead fire ant found Wednesday at a home in Yao, Osaka Prefecture. | ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

A dead fire ant was found in Osaka Prefecture, the Environment Ministry has said, marking the first discovery of the venomous insect in Japan this year.

According to the ministry, the red fire ant was found Wednesday inside a television box at a private residence in the city of Yao. No one was hurt.

It was the first time a red fire ant has been discovered at a private residence in Japan.

The TV was exported from China in early April and arrived at the Osaka port in the middle of the month. It was then shipped to a shop in the city.

The dead ant was identified as a queen. The state of its body suggests it did not die recently.

The ministry called for importers to check if there are any fire ants in other shipping containers.

