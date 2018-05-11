U.S. issues sanctions on Iran Revolutionary Guard-linked currency exchange network

The Trump administration sanctioned nine Iranian citizens and companies on Thursday for allegedly operating a currency exchange network that — with the help of Iran’s Central Bank — transferred millions of dollars to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force, the Treasury Department said.

The central bank “actively supported” the arrangement, which involved currency transfers from Iran to the United Arab Emirates, according to a Treasury statement issued Thursday evening. The UAE joined the U.S. to disrupt the currency exchange network.

“Countries around the world must be vigilant against Iran’s efforts to exploit their financial institutions to exchange currency and fund the nefarious actors of the IRGC-QF and the world’s largest state sponsor of terror,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

The action comes two days after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. was pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions that were in place before the 2015 agreement. Beginning Aug. 7, the U.S. will impose sanctions on the purchase or acquisition of U.S. dollar bank notes by Iran’s government, the Treasury Department said.

“The Iranian regime and its Central Bank have abused access to entities in the UAE to acquire U.S. dollars to fund the IRGC-QF’s malign activities, including to fund and arm its regional proxy groups, by concealing the purpose for which the U.S. dollars were acquired,” Mnuchin said in the statement. “As I said following the President’s announcement on Tuesday, we are intent on cutting off IRGC revenue streams wherever their source and whatever their destination.”

France’s foreign minister on Thursday condemned the United States for reimposing sanctions against foreign companies trading with Iran, labeling the move “unacceptable” in comments that expose the deepening rift between Washington and its European allies on the issue.

Washington has given European firms doing business in Iran up to six months to wind up investments or risk U.S. sanctions, and they are also forbidden from signing any new contracts with Iran.

On Thursday France’s top diplomat, Jean-Yves Le Drian, slammed those conditions, saying Washington needs to negotiate with its European allies on any sanctions that might affect their companies.

“We feel that the extraterritoriality of their sanction measures are unacceptable,” he told the French daily Le Parisien. “The Europeans should not have to pay for the withdrawal of an agreement by the United States, to which they had themselves contributed.”

Europeans, he added, would “do everything to protect the interests of their companies” and planned to lead “tight negotiations” with Washington via the European Union.

Known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal between Tehran and major world powers forces Iran to open any site to inspectors within 24 days at most and introduced 24-hour remote surveillance at some sites.

Supporters of the Obama-era accord argue it provided “the world’s most robust” monitoring regime, allowing access to the Islamic republic’s most sensitive nuclear sites.

Making his withdrawal announcement on Tuesday, Trump pilloried the accord for lacking mechanisms to “prevent, detect, and punish cheating” or provide immediate access to suspicious military sites.

Still, the White House is demanding those inspections, however imperfect, continue under the aegis of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Other signatories to the Iran deal — including Tehran, China and European powers — have vowed to press ahead with the agreement’s implementation.

But officials are privately skeptical about how long it can survive, particularly if the United States imposes sanctions on European companies doing business in Iran.

And nonproliferation experts have warned that a vital window into Iran’s nuclear activities could be lost.