U.K. teen, after failing to become a jihadi bride, is accused of plotting grenade attack on British Museum

A London teenager is on trial for allegedly plotting a grenade attack on the British Museum after failing in her ambition of becoming a jihadi bride in Syria.

Prosecutors say Safaa Boular plotted the attack in messages exchanged with an Islamic State group fighter. She hoped to marry him, but he was killed in 2017.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said Thursday that Boular planned to “unleash violence and terror in the heart of London” by attacking the world-famous museum.

The 18-year-old denies planning acts of terrorism.

Atkinson said after Boular was arrested for trying to travel to Syria, she tried to enlist her 21-year-old sister Rizlaine to carry out an attack.

Rizlaine Boular has admitted planning an attack and has pleaded guilty to charges. The sister’s mother, Mina Dich, is also accused of assisting her.