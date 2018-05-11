U.K. teen, after failing to become a jihadi bride, is accused of plotting grenade attack on British Museum

AP

LONDON – A London teenager is on trial for allegedly plotting a grenade attack on the British Museum after failing in her ambition of becoming a jihadi bride in Syria.

Prosecutors say Safaa Boular plotted the attack in messages exchanged with an Islamic State group fighter. She hoped to marry him, but he was killed in 2017.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said Thursday that Boular planned to “unleash violence and terror in the heart of London” by attacking the world-famous museum.

The 18-year-old denies planning acts of terrorism.

Atkinson said after Boular was arrested for trying to travel to Syria, she tried to enlist her 21-year-old sister Rizlaine to carry out an attack.

Rizlaine Boular has admitted planning an attack and has pleaded guilty to charges. The sister’s mother, Mina Dich, is also accused of assisting her.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Woman paid $28.43 rent for Manhattan apartment she lived in from 1955
In a city where rents have gone through the roof, one tenant held on to a real steal: $28.43 a month for a Manhattan apartment. The New York Post reports that is what Patricia O'Grady paid for t...
A health worker sprays a colleague with disinfectant during a training session for Congolese health workers to deal with Ebola virus in Kinshasa in 2014.
New Ebola outbreak kills at least 17 in Congo
At least 17 people have died in an area of northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo where health officials have now confirmed an outbreak of Ebola, the health ministry said on Tuesday. I...
A grizzly bear roams through the Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
Idaho approves limited grizzly bear hunt
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Thursday approved a limited hunting season for grizzly bears in eastern Idaho just a year after the animals were removed from the Endangered Species List. U...

, , ,