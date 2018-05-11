Saudi Arabia will soon issue tourist visas to Japanese

Saudi Arabia will soon begin issuing tourist visas to Japanese nationals, visiting Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz indicated Thursday.

Speculation had been growing that the Middle East country may begin issuing full-fledged tourist visas to non-Muslim foreign nationals by year-end.

Tourism promotion is part of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s efforts toward economic reform, which is mainly aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on oil.

It would be a mistake if Saudi Arabia decided not to admit Japanese, the prince told reporters, while also saying Japanese people are “polite.”

The Saudi government issues visas to Muslim people who make a pilgrimage to Mecca and elsewhere.

Non-Muslim Japanese currently have to take a group tour that meets strict requirements in order to enter Saudi Arabia for sightseeing.

The prince is the son of King Salman and president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.