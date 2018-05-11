Saudi Arabia will soon issue tourist visas to Japanese

JIJI

Saudi Arabia will soon begin issuing tourist visas to Japanese nationals, visiting Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz indicated Thursday.

Speculation had been growing that the Middle East country may begin issuing full-fledged tourist visas to non-Muslim foreign nationals by year-end.

Tourism promotion is part of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s efforts toward economic reform, which is mainly aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on oil.

It would be a mistake if Saudi Arabia decided not to admit Japanese, the prince told reporters, while also saying Japanese people are “polite.”

The Saudi government issues visas to Muslim people who make a pilgrimage to Mecca and elsewhere.

Non-Muslim Japanese currently have to take a group tour that meets strict requirements in order to enter Saudi Arabia for sightseeing.

The prince is the son of King Salman and president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Measles infections confirmed in Tokyo following outbreak in Okinawa
A Tokyo woman has been diagnosed with a measles infection, indicating the contagious disease has spread from Okinawa Prefecture to the capital. According to authorities, including the health min...
A dead fire ant found Wednesday at a home in Yao, Osaka Prefecture.
Dead fire ant found at a private residence in Osaka Prefecture
A dead fire ant was found in Osaka Prefecture, the Environment Ministry has said, marking the first discovery of the venomous insect in Japan this year. According to the ministry, the red fire a...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters Friday in Sapporo.
Abe expresses hope for progress on abduction issue through Trump-Kim summit
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed hope Friday that the U.S.-North Korea summit to be held in Singapore on June 12 will lead to progress on the issue of the North's past abductions of Japanese ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz | KYODO

, , , ,