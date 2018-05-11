Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kanji Kato’s comments on child rearing spark criticism

Kyodo

A lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is being criticized for saying Thursday that newlyweds should raise at least three children.

Kanji Kato, a 72-year-old Lower House member, said at a meeting with LDP members that when he speaks at wedding receptions, he tells the newlywed couple that they should raise three or more kids.

One female lawmaker at the meeting said, “This is exactly sexual harassment,” while others also expressed discomfort with the remark.

Kato also said at the meeting that when he meets young women at a wedding reception, he tells them that if they don’t get married they won’t have children, meaning they would have to enter a nursing home using tax money paid by someone else’s offspring.

Kato initially told reporters that he didn’t intend to retract his comment. But his office later released a statement saying that, while the remark was “not intended to disrespect women,” he apologizes for making a misleading comment and retracts it.

The comment follows the recent resignation of top Finance Ministry official Junichi Fukuda for alleged sexual harassment, and protests from women over comments made by Finance Minister Taro Aso that seemed to downplay the matter.

Kato, who has been elected to the Lower House three times, has served as vice minister at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, among other posts.

