Homeland secretary denies report she was close to resigning after Trump scolded her in front of Cabinet
Elaine Chao (left), U.S. secretary of transportation, and Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), listen during a Cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG

AP

WASHINGTON – Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is pushing back against a report that she told colleagues she was close to resigning Wednesday after President Donald Trump scolded her at a Cabinet meeting.

Nielsen says in a statement that Trump “is rightly frustrated” that his administration has been prevented “from fully securing the border and protecting the American people.”

She says she shares Trump’s frustration.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the president has growing increasingly angry with Nielsen over what he feels is the country’s inability to adequately secure its border.

The Times reported that Nielsen had drafted a resignation letter but not submitted it.

Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton says on Twitter that the report is not accurate and Nielsen was not close to resigning.

