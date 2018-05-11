White House official raises eyebrows with John McCain slur
A journalist reads the new book by Republican Sen. John McCain 'The restless wave' in Washington on Thursday. John McCain has been home in Arizona fighting brain cancer for months, and while the U.S. Senate awaits his return, many colleagues have begun facing the prospect that the political titan might never return to Washington. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – A White House official made what some saw as an insensitive comment about ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain at a staff meeting Thursday.

Kelly Sadler was discussing McCain’s opposition to President Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, when she allegedly claimed, “It doesn’t matter” because “he’s dying anyway.”

That’s according to a person in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.

The White House did not dispute the remark, but said in a statement, “we respect Sen. McCain’s service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

The Hill newspaper first reported the comment.

Sadler is a special assistant to the president. She did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

