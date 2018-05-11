Syria rebels vacate towns near Damascus, leaving only Islamic State threat

AFP-JIJI

BEIRUT – Hundreds of Syrian rebels left an area south of Damascus on Thursday, a monitor and state media said, leaving the capital threatened only by the Islamic State group.

Fifteen buses carrying hundreds of fighters and their relatives left the towns of Yalda, Babila, and Beit Saham on the southern edge of Damascus, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

“The convoy is on its way to opposition territory in northern Syria,” the Observatory told AFP.

In all, the Observatory said, 8,400 people had been evacuated from the three towns since a deal was reached one week ago for the negotiated withdrawals.

“For the first time since 2011, there are no opposition fighters in or around Damascus except the Islamic State group,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Britain-based monitor.

IS still controls a pocket of territory inside the Yarmouk Palestinian camp and the adjacent Hajar al-Aswad district, both inside Damascus.

Government forces have been pressing a ferocious weeks-long assault against them there and continued to carry out air strikes there on Thursday.

The agreement for Yalda, Babila, and Beit Saham was reached on May 3 and follows a pattern of similar deals through which Syria’s government has recaptured swathes of territory around Damascus.

“Yalda, Babila, and Beit Saham south of Damascus have been cleared of terrorism, after the final wave of terrorists who did not want to reconcile (with the government) left to northern Syria with their families,” said state news agency SANA.

It said government security forces were preparing to enter the three towns, which had for several years fallen under a “reconciliation” agreement with the Syrian state.

That meant they remained in rebel hands but a local ceasefire was enforced.

This year, however, President Bashar Assad has appeared more determined than ever to secure the entirety of the capital and its surroundings with a blend of military pressure and negotiated withdrawals.

It used the same strategy on the eastern Ghouta rebel stronghold, which it recaptured last month, and on an area northeast of the capital.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits amid the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying around Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday.
Mass evacuations mulled as Hawaii officials scramble to remove flammable chemicals from volcano's...
Hawaii authorities scrambled to move tens of thousands of gallons of highly flammable chemicals from the path of lava on Thursday, and the state's governor warned mass evacuations might be needed a...
President Donald Trump speaks as he stands with Tony Kim (second left), Kim Dong Chul (center right) and Kim Hak Song (right), three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year, after they arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence (left) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second from right) listen.
Mike Pence says it's time for Robert Mueller to 'wrap it up' probe and claims no knowledge of pay...
Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday he believes it's time for special counsel Robert Mueller to conclude his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and other potential mis...
Fighters from the Islamic State group parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle on the main road in Mosul, Iraq, in 2014. In a statement Thursday, coalition spokesman Army Col. Ryan Dillon said that U.S.-backed Syrian forces have captured five senior Islamic State group leaders. Dillon called the arrest a "significant blow to Daesh," using the Arabic acronym for the extremist group.
Iraqi forces capture five top Islamic State leaders in cross-border raid into Syria
Iraqi forces in coordination with U.S.-backed Syrian forces have captured five senior Islamic State group leaders, the U.S.-led coalition said Thursday in a statement. The arrest was a "signific...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday shows a Syrian army infantry-fighting vehicle (IFV) advancing through a street in al-Hajar al-Aswad as they push against the Islamic State group in the area on the southern outskirts of Damascus. | SANA AND AFP PHOTO / VIA AFP-JIJI Opposition fighters and their family members evacuated from the towns of Yalda, Babila, and Beit Saham, south of Syria's capital, under a negotiated withdrawal to secure the last opposition holdouts of Damascus, rest following their arrival in al-Bab, north of Aleppo, as they head toward the rebel-held town of Jarabulus on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,