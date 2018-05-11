Nurse faces manslaughter charge in care facility death of Trump ex-adviser H.R. McMaster’s dad
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro addresses a reporter's question at a news conference Thursday in Philadelphia. Shapiro announced that Christann Shyvin Gainey, 30, a nurse, was charged Thursday in the death of the father of H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, after authorities said she failed to give him a series of neurological exams following his fall at a Philadelphia senior care facility. Gainey was charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect and records tampering in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr. | AP

/

Nurse faces manslaughter charge in care facility death of Trump ex-adviser H.R. McMaster’s dad

AP

PHILADELPHIA – A nurse was charged Thursday in the death of the father of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser after authorities said she failed to give him a series of neurological exams following his fall at a Philadelphia senior care facility.

Christann Shyvin Gainey, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect and records tampering in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr.

The 84-year-old retired U.S. Army officer died April 13, about eight hours after falling and hitting his head at the Cathedral Village retirement community.

Surveillance video showed that Gainey, who worked as a contract nurse at Cathedral Village, failed to conduct a series of eight neurological evaluations of McMaster as required, prosecutors said. Gainey then allegedly falsified documents to make it seem she had.

Gainey’s attorney, Sharon Piper, said her client intends to plead not guilty. She declined further comment, as did Gainey’s employer, General Healthcare Resources of Plymouth Meeting.

McMaster’s son, H.R. McMaster Jr., served as Trump’s national security adviser from February 2017 until he resigned in March.

“Our father … was a tough and compassionate soldier and public servant,” McMaster’s daughter, Letitia McMaster, said in a statement. “The best way to honor his memory is for all of us to do all we can to prevent others from suffering at the hands of those who lack compassion and abandon even the most basic standards of human decency. Today’s charges are an important step forward in that connection.”

McMaster was admitted to Cathedral Village on April 9 for rehabilitation following a stroke. Three days later, according to court documents, he was found on the floor of his room by a nursing assistant, who alerted Gainey, the charge nurse.

Cathedral Village policy mandates close neurological monitoring of patients who hit their heads, including assessments every 15 minutes for the first hour and every hour for the next three.

An assistant nursing director told police that after McMaster’s death, she asked Gainey whether the nurse had conducted the required evaluations of McMaster. Gainey replied she had and said, “They were fine,” according to a police affidavit.

When the supervisor noted the last entry on McMaster’s neurological chart indicated that an evaluation had been performed 20 minutes after his death, Gainey told her, “Well, I falsified that one,” the affidavit said.

Police reviewed about eight hours of surveillance video and concluded Gainey had failed to perform a single neurological exam.

A medical examiner ruled McMaster died of “blunt impact head trauma.”

“Gainey could have saved Mr. McMaster’s life had she simply done her job. Instead, she intentionally ignored her job responsibilities, falsified paperwork, and lied to her supervisors to cover up this inexcusable conduct,” Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a news conference Thursday.

Cathedral Village said in a statement last week that it removed “outside agency staff involved in the incident,” re-educated staff on neurological checks and protocols for responding to suspected abuse and neglect, and began a new initiative to prevent falls.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health inspected Cathedral Village after McMaster’s death, but the results aren’t yet available.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits amid the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying around Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday.
Mass evacuations mulled as Hawaii officials scramble to remove flammable chemicals from volcano's...
Hawaii authorities scrambled to move tens of thousands of gallons of highly flammable chemicals from the path of lava on Thursday, and the state's governor warned mass evacuations might be needed a...
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday shows a Syrian army infantry-fighting vehicle (IFV) advancing through a street in al-Hajar al-Aswad as they push against the Islamic State group in the area on the southern outskirts of Damascus.
Syria rebels vacate towns near Damascus, leaving only Islamic State threat
Hundreds of Syrian rebels left an area south of Damascus on Thursday, a monitor and state media said, leaving the capital threatened only by the Islamic State group. Fifteen buses carrying hundr...
President Donald Trump speaks as he stands with Tony Kim (second left), Kim Dong Chul (center right) and Kim Hak Song (right), three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year, after they arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence (left) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second from right) listen.
Mike Pence says it's time for Robert Mueller to 'wrap it up' probe and claims no knowledge of pay...
Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday he believes it's time for special counsel Robert Mueller to conclude his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and other potential mis...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro addresses a reporter's question at a news conference Thursday in Philadelphia. Shapiro announced that Christann Shyvin Gainey, 30, a nurse, was charged Thursday in the death of the father of H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, after authorities said she failed to give him a series of neurological exams following his fall at a Philadelphia senior care facility. Gainey was charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect and records tampering in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr. | AP

, , , ,