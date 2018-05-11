At least 44 reported killed, 40 missing as rain-swollen dam bursts in Kenya
Villagers cross through receding waters in an area of flash flooding at Solai in Subukia, Nakuru County, Kenya, on Thursday after the banks of a private dam used for irrigation and fish farming burst its banks some 40 km north of the lakeside town of Nakuru in Kenya's Rift Valley. | AFP-JIJI

At least 44 reported killed, 40 missing as rain-swollen dam bursts in Kenya

AP

NAIROBI – Villagers said it started with a loud rumble, then houses collapsed one by one under an approaching wall of water.

“We took our children and rushed to higher ground,” farmer Joseph Maina told The Associated Press. Their home was submerged and their crops were washed away but unlike dozens of others, they survived.

At least 44 were dead and another 40 were missing Thursday after a dam swollen by weeks of seasonal rains burst in Kenya’s Rift Valley, sweeping away hundreds of homes and sending people fleeing, officials said.

At least 20 of the dead were children.

“Many people are missing. It is a disaster,” said Rongai town police chief Joseph Kioko.

The bursting of the Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County, on Wednesday night was the deadliest single incident yet in the seasonal rains that have killed more than 170 people in Kenya since March. The floods hit as the East African nation was recovering from a severe drought that affected half of the country.

Almost an entire village was swept away by silt and water from the burst dam, said Gideon Kibunja, the county police chief in charge of criminal investigations. Officials said homes over a radius of nearly 2 km (1.2 miles) were submerged.

Forty people have been reported missing, Regional Commissioner Mwongo Chimwanga said, while about 40 others were rescued from the mud and taken to local hospitals.

The area has seven dams used by a commercial farm, said Keffa Mageni, an official with an advocacy group that helps to resettle displaced people. With the heavy seasonal rains the dams do not have an outlet, he said.

“There are two other dams which are leaking,” one resident, Stephen Nganga, said. He asked the government to investigate them for the residents’ safety.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, visiting the scene, said the government had launched investigations to determine the stability of the other dams.

Nakuru County Gov. Lee Kinyanjui said water from one of the other dams will be discharged to avoid a disaster and that a village near that dam will be evacuated.

More than 225,000 people in Kenya have been displaced from their homes since March, according to the government. Military helicopters and personnel in the past week have been deployed to rescue people marooned by the flooding.

The dam burst has again raised concerns about the state of Kenya’s infrastructure. The National Construction Authority in the past has blamed contractors of bypassing building codes to save on cost.

In April 2016 a residential building in the capital, Nairobi, collapsed during rains, killing 52 people. Last May the wall of a hospital collapsed due to rains, killing six people in Kenya’s second-largest city, Mombasa.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits amid the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying around Pahoa, Hawaii, Wednesday.
Mass evacuations mulled as Hawaii officials scramble to remove flammable chemicals from volcano's...
Hawaii authorities scrambled to move tens of thousands of gallons of highly flammable chemicals from the path of lava on Thursday, and the state's governor warned mass evacuations might be needed a...
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday shows a Syrian army infantry-fighting vehicle (IFV) advancing through a street in al-Hajar al-Aswad as they push against the Islamic State group in the area on the southern outskirts of Damascus.
Syria rebels vacate towns near Damascus, leaving only Islamic State threat
Hundreds of Syrian rebels left an area south of Damascus on Thursday, a monitor and state media said, leaving the capital threatened only by the Islamic State group. Fifteen buses carrying hundr...
President Donald Trump speaks as he stands with Tony Kim (second left), Kim Dong Chul (center right) and Kim Hak Song (right), three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year, after they arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence (left) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second from right) listen.
Mike Pence says it's time for Robert Mueller to 'wrap it up' probe and claims no knowledge of pay...
Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday he believes it's time for special counsel Robert Mueller to conclude his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and other potential mis...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Villagers cross through receding waters in an area of flash flooding at Solai in Subukia, Nakuru County, Kenya, on Thursday after the banks of a private dam used for irrigation and fish farming burst its banks some 40 km north of the lakeside town of Nakuru in Kenya's Rift Valley. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,