Trump says Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore
This combination of pictures shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with Kim will take place in Singapore on June 12. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

Trump says Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on June 12.

“We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” Trump said in a tweeted announcement.

The location and date of the summit — the first ever between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader — were revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and arrived back in the United States.

Officials said that step removed the last major obstacle to the nuclear-focused summit, providing Trump with tangible evidence that his policy of engagement was reaping rewards.

The small Southeast Asian city state of Singapore has long acted as a bridge between the United States and China.

The Trump-Kim summit has no precedent in U.S.-North Korean relations. No U.S. president has met with his North Korean counterpart while in office.

Despite the optimism of that moment, a deal to limit North Korea’s nuclear program ultimately failed.

A decade on, the nuclear threat with North Korea has only grown, with the country believed to be on the cusp of developing intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

Trump has vowed that he will not let that happen and has demanded that North Korea give up its nukes.

So far the regime has not indicated it is willing to do that. Hard-liners are likely see possession of a nuke as the only guarantee against U.S.-led efforts to topple the regime.

Pyongyang has yet to indicate its price for any move toward denuclearization and may yet demand U.S. troops withdraw from South Korea as a quid pro quo.

That complex strategic puzzle will be the focus of the June 12 summit between two relatively new and untested leaders.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump applauds as American detainee Kim Dong-chul (second right) gives the peace sign upon his return to the United States with fellow detainee Kim Hak-song (back) and Tony Kim (center) after they were freed by North Korea, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday.
Trump welcomes three Americans freed by North Korea in diplomatic win for U.S. president
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed home three Americans who had been detained by North Korea, greeting the trio at an air base outside Washington early Thursday after they were released hours ear...
Mahathir Mohamad celebrates his party's election victory Thursday in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.
Former strongman Mahathir is Malaysia's comeback kid
Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad has never lost an election campaign. He maintained that record and created another one on Thursday when, at 92, he was set to be sworn in as the world's oldest elected l...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to Chinese officials before flying out of Dalian on Tuesday.
Kim breaks with his flight-phobic father by embracing air travel
Unlike his dictator father, who famously shunned air travel, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un jetted off to the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian this week, becoming the first North Korean ruler t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This combination of pictures shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with Kim will take place in Singapore on June 12. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , ,