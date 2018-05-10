Crown Princess Masako hopes to inherit Imperial sericulture tradition
Empress Michiko places eggs of silkworms on branches on May 2 at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. | IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY / VIA KYODO

Crown Princess Masako hopes to inherit Imperial sericulture tradition

JIJI

Crown Princess Masako has expressed her hope to inherit the Imperial tradition of sericulture from Empress Michiko, sources in the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako and Princess Aiko — their only child — are set to visit the Imperial Palace — the residence of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko — in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday, when they will view a sericulture facility at the palace with the Imperial couple, the sources said.

According to the sources, an aide to Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, who live in the Togu Palace in neighboring Minato Ward in the capital, met with the Empress late last month at the Imperial Palace, and informed her of the Crown Princess’ hope to succeed in the sericulture tradition.

The Empress explained how silkworms are being raised to the aide, who then viewed the sericulture facility at the Imperial Palace, the sources said.

The Imperial tradition of sericulture was initiated by Empress Shoken, the wife of Emperor Mutsuhito who was on the throne between 1867 and 1912 and was posthumously called Emperor Meiji. The tradition has since been succeeded by later Empresses.

Since earlier this month, Empress Michiko has been carrying out her last activities in sericulture, ahead of Emperor Akihito’s abdication on April 30 next year.

The Empress apparently thinks that Crown Princess Masako, who is in the process of recovering her health, may become involved with sericulture.

In May next year silkworms in the Imperial Palace will be taken care of by Imperial Household Agency officials because a series of events related to Crown Prince Naruhito’s ascent to the throne are scheduled during that month, according to the sources.

