Panasonic’s net profit soars 58% on sales of batteries and other vehicle components
Panasonic Corp. CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga, right, attends a news conference on Thursday in Tokyo. | KYODO

/

Panasonic’s net profit soars 58% on sales of batteries and other vehicle components

Kyodo

Panasonic Corp. said Thursday its group net profit rose 58 percent in the fiscal year ended March, due to brisk sales of batteries and other electronic automobile components, as automakers continue to shift their focus to safety devices and electric vehicles.

The electronics maker posted a group net profit of ¥236.04 billion ($2.15 billion) last fiscal year, up from ¥149.36 billion a year earlier.

Panasonic, which supplies lithium-ion batteries to Tesla Inc., logged a group operating profit of ¥380.54 billion, up 37.5 percent from the year before, on sales of ¥7.98 trillion, an 8.7 percent increase from a year earlier.

The company, which is based in Osaka Prefecture, said sales of vehicle electronic parts such as cameras to assist drivers rose after Ficosa International SA, a Spanish automotive parts and systems supplier, became a subsidiary in April 2017.

The weaker yen also helped lift profits, offsetting higher raw material prices. A softer yen inflates exporters’ profits earned overseas when repatriated.

“We have become a company that can stably make a profit,” Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga told a news conference in Tokyo.

For the current fiscal year, which ends March 2019, Panasonic said the automotive battery business will continue to drive sales and profits higher. The company expects group net profit to rise 5.9 percent to ¥250 billion.

Group operating profit is forecast to rise 11.7 percent to ¥425 billion and group sales are seen at ¥8.3 trillion, up 4.0 percent.

Panasonic started production of batteries at its new factory in Dalian, China from March, adding to the production of batteries for Tesla at a factory in Nevada.

While Tesla’s delayed production of its new Model 3 sedan forced Panasonic to cut its outlook for the rechargeable battery business for fiscal 2017 in February, Tsuga said that demand for batteries is expected to surge this year.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Business failures hit 28-year low in April
The number of corporate bankruptcies in April hit a 28-year low for the month, a private credit research firm said Thursday. The figure fell 4.4 percent from a year before to 650, the lo...
Image Not Available
Dollar briefly tops ¥110 in Tokyo as U.S. long-term rates hit 3%
The dollar briefly recovered to ¥110 for the first time in about three months in Tokyo trading late Thursday, helped by a rise in long-term U.S. interest rates. At 5 p.m., the dolla...
A pedestrian walks past Uniqlo's flagship store in Osaka in April. Uniqlo, a unit of Fast Retailing Co., will enter India next year.
Japan's apparel giant Uniqlo to make foray into India in 2019
Global apparel retailer Uniqlo Co. will enter the Indian market in fall 2019, signaling its strong resolve to penetrate Asia's third-largest economy as part of a global campaign. Announcing the ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Panasonic Corp. CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga, right, attends a news conference on Thursday in Tokyo. | KYODO

, ,