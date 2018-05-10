/ |

Dollar briefly tops ¥110 in Tokyo as U.S. long-term rates hit 3%

JIJI

The dollar briefly recovered to ¥110 for the first time in about three months in Tokyo trading late Thursday, helped by a rise in long-term U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.93-94, up from ¥109.71-71 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1858-1862, up from $1.1838-1838, and at ¥130.37-38, up from ¥129.88-90.

The dollar rose to levels around ¥109.90 at one point in morning trading, backed by purchases induced by the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield’s advance above 3 percent, traders said.

After buying ran its course, however, the greenback’s topside grew heavy due to selling by Japanese exporters, traders said, adding that the U.S. currency also met with position-adjustment selling following the Treasury yield’s fall below 3 percent in off-hours trading.

The dollar moved around ¥109.70 until midafternoon amid a lack of fresh trading incentives, with market players retreating to the sidelines ahead of the announcement of the April U.S. consumer price index later Thursday.

It retook ¥110 briefly in late trading as the Treasury yield rebounded and crude oil prices rose, traders said.

“The dollar attracted purchases on expectations for strong readings in the (CPI) data,” an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm said.

An official at a major bank said market players are paying attention to the firmness of the U.S. economy, given the stability of the currency market even after President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States would withdraw from the nuclear deal that the world powers struck with Iran.

