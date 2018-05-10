Tokyo stocks turn up on robust earnings, weaker yen

Stocks staged a rebound Thursday, aided by the yen’s weakness against the dollar and robust earnings reports.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 88.30 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 22,497.18 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, the key market gauge fell 99.81 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues gained 4.71 points, or 0.27 percent, to reach 1,777.62 after losing 6.91 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market got off to a firmer start following an overnight rise in U.S. equities.

Continuing purchases of issues supported by strong corporate scorecards and the weak yen pushed the market up, brokers said. But the market’s topside was heavy due to profit-taking, brokers said.

The Nikkei’s rally came after a larger than expected fall the previous day, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

The market lacked vigor Wednesday as clothing retailer Fast Retailing, industrial robot producer Fanuc and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, all heavyweight components of the key yardstick, were downbeat, said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Co.

“The market’s direction will become clearer after the peak for earnings announcements ends next week,” Fujii said.

Rising issues slightly outnumbered falling ones 991 to 989 in the TSE’s first section, while 103 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.54 billion shares from 1.73 billion shares on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Motors jumped 9.44 percent after announcing a strong consolidated earnings forecast for the year to March next year.

Mega-banking groups attracted purchases after their U.S. peers fared well overnight thanks to a rise in long-term interest rates. They included Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho.

Among other winners were department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi and automaker Toyota.

On the other hand, textile producer Toray met with selling as its consolidated earnings forecast, released Thursday, failed to meet market expectations.

Also on the minus side were airlines JAL and ANA and utilities Tepco and Kansai Electric.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average gained 80 points to end at 22,500.