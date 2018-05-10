Emperor expresses hope Japan-China ties improve in meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo
Emperor Akihito talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday. | AP

Emperor expresses hope Japan-China ties improve in meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo

Kyodo

Emperor Akihito met with visiting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, expressing his wish that relations between their nations continue to improve.

It is the first time the Emperor has met with a Chinese premier since a meeting with Wen Jiabao in June 2010.

Li said he hopes his visit this year — marking the 40th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty — would help develop bilateral ties into a “long-lasting and stable relationship,” according to the Imperial Household Agency.

In response, the Emperor said, “I hope our relations of goodwill and friendship will improve.”

During their 20-minute meeting, the Emperor thanked Li for China’s move to donate a pair of crested ibises to Japan. “Although ibises were once extinct in Japan, I’m glad many are being bred again thanks to China’s help.”

The meeting came a day after Li held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace.

Emperor Akihito, who ascended to the throne in 1989, visited China in October 1992 with Empress Michiko. He said he feels a sense of nostalgia when recalling his first visit and the cordial welcome he experienced.

Li told the Emperor that his interaction with the people in China has left an “impression” and is “symbolic” of the friendship between their countries.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Oi nuclear power plant's No. 4 reactor (far left) in Fukui Prefecture is seen on Wednesday before being restarted by Kansai Electric Power Co.
No. 4 reactor at Oi nuclear plant restarted after nearly five years offline
Kansai Electric Power Co.'s No. 4 reactor at its Oi nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture inched closer toward running at full capacity Thursday, four years and eight months after operations were suspe...
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet guests after reviewing the honor guard, during a welcoming ceremony at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.
China seen succeeding in quest to boost Asia influence as positions shift on Korean Peninsula
China's strategy to bolster its influence in the Asia-Pacific region has been making strides recently, as the situation on the Korean Peninsula has been moving in a positive direction for the Asian...
Tourists take part in a rafting tour in the town of Kutchan, Hokkaido, in 2016.
In the countryside, success starts with coffee: Niseko pioneer
The thriving Hokkaido ski resort of Niseko is considered an anomaly among the many rural communities in Japan facing a slow demise from the shrinking and graying population. But that was not alw...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Akihito talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday. | AP

,