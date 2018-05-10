Man who livestreamed killing on Facebook is sentenced to life in Michigan
Anthony Gelia appears in Jackson County Circuit Court during a sentencing hearing in Jackson, Michigan, on Wednesday. | MELANIE MAXWELL/JACKSON CITIZEN PATRIOT / VIA AP

Man who livestreamed killing on Facebook is sentenced to life in Michigan

AP

JACKSON, MICHIGAN – A Michigan man convicted of murder after he was accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while livestreaming the attack on Facebook has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Gelia was given the mandatory punishment Wednesday. He was convicted in March of first-degree murder and other charges stemming from the November 2016 killing of 26-year-old Brittany Southwell.

Jurors watched a Facebook Live recording recovered from Gelia’s cellphone showing him kicking in a door and opening fire.

Gelia says he didn’t mean to hurt anyone. But he also told a judge, “I deserve to do this time.”

Gelia’s lawyer suggested at trial that involuntary manslaughter was a more appropriate charge. He says Gelia didn’t know Southwell was behind the door.

