Japan acts to curb unintended fruit outflows after curling team shows affection for Korean strawberries

The agriculture ministry is ramping up efforts to prevent unintended outflows of domestically developed fruit varieties after the unauthorized production of cherished types was found in South Korea and China.

The ministry aims to gain international protection for the intellectual property of municipalities and prefectures as well as seed and plant companies that develop high-quality fruit, ministry officials said.

The efforts were prompted in part by the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea in February, when members of the Japanese women’s curling team, who won bronze in the event, were seen on TV chowing down South Korean strawberries during snack breaks in the competition. Farm minister Ken Saito said in March that most strawberries sold in South Korea are a hybrid of Japanese varieties including the Tochiotome, which is known for its size and sweetness.

The ministry has also found that the Shine Muscat, a high-end grape, is being cultivated in China without permission.

“We should never allow outflows or re-imports of underpriced products,” a government official said, speaking about domestic varieties of apples and peaches Japan hopes to export more of.

In fiscal 2016, the ministry started using state funds to support the fruit registrations needed for every Japanese export destination.

The lost export opportunities caused by Japan-originated South Korean strawberries are estimated to have been as high as ¥22 billion in Asia alone from fiscal 2012 to fiscal 2017, the officials said.

Believing there is a growing need for legal steps, the ministry in April launched financial assistance for petitions for court injunctions ordering suspensions of unauthorized production.

Under international regulations on the protection of fruit varieties, developers and producers are required to apply for registration no later than six years from the start of sales in their home countries.

Once registration is approved for a specific fruit variety in an export market, requests for court orders to stop unauthorized cultivation and claims for compensation can be filed. Reflecting potential royalty revenues, momentum has grown for governments in Japan to apply to register new or improved varieties.

The Fukuoka Prefectural Government spent funds to finance the registration of the popular Amao strawberry in China and South Korea before the state subsidy program was set up.

“Efforts to win registration are expected to pick up pace after the state became serious about promoting better understanding,” said an official of the prefectural government’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries policy section.