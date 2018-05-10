New Delhi police parade ‘space suit’ scammers after bogus NASA claims are exposed
In this photograph released by the Delhi Police on Wednesday, Indian officials stand alongside two men dressed in 'space suits' who were arrested for alleged fraud, after claiming to work for NASA, in New Delhi. The two men reportedly tried to sell a metal plate to a businessman by claiming it could then be sold to NASA for a higher price. | DELHI POLICE / HANDOUT / VIA AFP-JIJI

/

New Delhi police parade ‘space suit’ scammers after bogus NASA claims are exposed

AFP-JIJI

NEW DELHI – The alleged scam was out of this world but Indian police brought a father and son duo down to earth Wednesday when they paraded them in the fake space suits used to convince a businessman to hand over more than $200,000.

New Delhi police released pictures and video of the two accused wearing the silvery suits, after the men were apprehended over claims that they could sell “magical” copper plates to NASA.

Already on bail accused of selling snakes with “medicinal qualities” for more than $25,000 each, the pair told potential victims they were developing a device which could be used to generate “electricity from thunderbolts.

They promised it would be sold to NASA and India’s space agency for hundreds of millions of dollars, police said.

Images of the accused fraudsters in radiation suits alongside crime branch investigators were widely shared on Indian social media, where comments compared the duo’s antics to “a low budget C-grade Bollywood movie.

Police say that in addition to the New Delhi businessman, the father and son may have got money out of up to 30 people across northern India.

Their fake device was apparently based on rare copper “that had been struck by a thunderbolt” so that it could magnetize rice, police explained.

A copper plate covered in a thin magnetic liquid and rice mixed with iron filings were used to show off the machine.

The pair, who employed actors to wear radiation suits and staged fake tests, had said they needed money to develop the invention, detectives said.

The New Delhi businessmen became suspicious when promised experiments were repeatedly called off, mainly because of bad weather. He went to police and acknowledged he had handed over more than $200,000.

It is not known how much the other victims paid.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order supporting military spouse employment during a celebration of military mothers and spouses in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday.
Trump promotes federal hiring of military spouses, tapping noncompetitive mechanism
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to promote the hiring of military spouses by the federal government. Trump signed the order at a Mother's Day event at the White House ...
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis testifies before the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on funding for the Department of Defense, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
Jim Mattis vows to work with allies of U.S. to keep Tehran from acquiring nukes after Trump exits...
The United States will keep working with allies to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump withdrew from a deal ...
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington Wednesday.
Trump suggests revoking reporters' credentials over coverage he deems 'negative (Fake)'
In his latest volley against the free press, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that reporters have their credentials revoked for reporting negative news about him, calling such reportin...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photograph released by the Delhi Police on Wednesday, Indian officials stand alongside two men dressed in 'space suits' who were arrested for alleged fraud, after claiming to work for NASA, in New Delhi. The two men reportedly tried to sell a metal plate to a businessman by claiming it could then be sold to NASA for a higher price. | DELHI POLICE / HANDOUT / VIA AFP-JIJI

, ,