Murder charges filed days before statute expires in 2015 biker shootout in Texas
Authorities investigate a shooting in the parking lot of Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas, in 2015. | AP

/

Murder charges filed days before statute expires in 2015 biker shootout in Texas

AP

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Three members of the Bandidos motorcycle club were indicted on murder charges Wednesday stemming from a chaotic 2015 shooting that involved police and members of another biker club outside a restaurant in Waco, Texas.

The indictments mark the first murder charges in the case and come just eight days before the statute of limitations runs out. More than 20 other bikers were re-indicted on new charges ranging from rioting to tampering with evidence.

Police arrested nearly 200 bikers following the shooting at a Twin Peaks restaurant that left nine people dead and 20 injured. Investigators say the incident was sparked by rivalries between the Bandidos and Cossacks motorcycle clubs. Waco police officers monitoring the gathering also fired on the bikers.

The murder charges were filed against Jeff Battey, a local sergeant-at-arms with the Bandidos, and two other club members: Ray Allen and Glenn Walker. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Battey, a former Marine, and Allen were seen “triangulated” over Matthew Smith, a Cossacks member who later died at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to Waco police incident reports reviewed by AP. Ballistics evidence also suggests Walker fired his weapon.

Law enforcement evidence reviewed by AP also showed that police officers killed at least two bikers. A grand jury cleared the officers of wrongdoing.

Surveillance footage showed numerous bikers running from the scene and ducking for cover after gunshots rang out. A smaller number could be seen pointing and firing weapons, slinging a chain or participating in fistfights.

Law enforcement officers recovered dozens of firearms, knives and other weapons from the restaurant and adjacent parking lot. Dash-cam video showed that officers indiscriminately organized many of the weapons into piles on the pavement and in the back of a police vehicle.

All of the bikers arrested following the shooting were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a felony, with the underlying offenses of homicide and aggravated assault. But prosecutors have dropped 154 of those cases in the last four months, saying they wanted to focus on those who were “more culpable.”

Only one biker — Jake Carrizal, a locomotive driver and the president of the Dallas chapter of the Bandidos — has been tried. His trial ended in a hung jury and a mistrial last fall, though he was among the bikers re-indicted on Wednesday. Carrizal is now facing a new charge of rioting.

The county’s district attorney, Abel Reyna, didn’t return messages seeking more details about the indictments from AP.

Reyna said in February, when announcing the first round of disposed cases, that information gleaned during Carrizal’s trial was “invaluable” in his office’s decision to narrow the focus of its investigation.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order supporting military spouse employment during a celebration of military mothers and spouses in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday.
Trump promotes federal hiring of military spouses, tapping noncompetitive mechanism
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to promote the hiring of military spouses by the federal government. Trump signed the order at a Mother's Day event at the White House ...
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington Wednesday.
Trump suggests revoking reporters' credentials over coverage he deems 'negative (Fake)'
In his latest volley against the free press, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that reporters have their credentials revoked for reporting negative news about him, calling such reportin...
An Israeli soldier stands on top of Merkava Mark IV tanks as troops take position near the Syrian border in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Wednesday. The Israeli-occupied section of the Golan Heights was placed on high alert due to "irregular activity by Iranian forces" across the demarcation line in Syria.
Israel retaliates after Iranian forces allegedly fire rockets at Golan positions from Syria
Iranian forces based in Syria fired 20 rockets at Israeli front-line military positions in the Golan Heights early Thursday, the Israeli military said, triggering an Israeli reprisal and further es...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Authorities investigate a shooting in the parking lot of Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas, in 2015. | AP This file booking photo provided by the McLennan County Sheriff's office shows Jeff Battey, arrested during the motorcycle gang related shooting at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texa,s on May 17, 2015. Battey, and two others, have been indicted on murder charges stemming from the 2015 shooting involving police outside the Waco restaurant, and the Wednesday indictment marks the first murder charges in the Texas case. | MCLENNAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AP This file booking photo provided by the McLennan County Sheriff's office shows Ray Allen, arrested during the motorcycle gang related shooting at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas, in 2015. | MCLENNAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AP

, , , ,