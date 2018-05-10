Suspected al-Shabab suicide bomber strikes Somalia market, kills at least 10

AP

MOGADISHU – A Somali official says a suicide bomber has killed at least 10 people at a crowded market in a southern town.

Security official Ali Mohamed tells The Associated Press that the bomber, thought to be with the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, detonated a suicide vest in the market in Wanlaweyn, 90 km (55 miles) south of Mogadishu.

Fifteen other people were wounded in the attack. Mohamed says most of the victims are civilians.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast but the Somalia-based al-Shabab has carried out similar attacks in the region.

Despite being ousted from most of its key strongholds in the Horn of Africa nation, the extremist group continues to carry out attacks across large parts of southern and central Somalia.

