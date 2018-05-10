Lonely Planet CEO departs amid reports of a possible sale
This 2017 photo shows then-Lonely Planet CEO Daniel Houghton at a rooftop bar in New York. Houghton took over the venerable travel publishing company Lonely Planet at age 24 in 2013. On Tuesday, the company said Houghton 'has stepped away from Lonely Planet to take on a CEO role at another company.' | AP

AP

WASHINGTON – The wunderkind CEO of Lonely Planet has departed, the company confirmed Wednesday, amid reports that the travel brand and guidebook publisher is up for sale.

Daniel Houghton “has stepped away from Lonely Planet to take on a CEO role at another company,” Lonely Planet spokeswoman Natalie Nicolson confirmed by email, adding that “the rest of the leadership team remains in place and will be continuing with business as usual.”

Skift, the travel industry media company, reported Wednesday that Lonely Planet’s “parent company NC2 is said to be pursuing a sale.” Nicolson and NC2 Media didn’t respond to a request for details.

Houghton was an unknown 24-year-old when he became CEO in 2013.

