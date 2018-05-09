Trump scores diplomatic victory with release of three American prisoners from North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump scored a diplomatic victory Wednesday, announcing that North Korea had freed three American prisoners, just weeks ahead of a planned summit between him and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.”

Pompeo and his “guests” would land at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland at 2 a.m., Trump wrote, adding that he would be there to greet them.

Media reports said U.S. nationals Kim Hak-song, Kim Dong-chul and Tony Kim, who is also known as Kim Sang-duk, had been moved from a labor camp to a hotel on the outskirts of Pyongyang early last month.

The prisoners’ release removed a key obstacle to Trump’s planned talks with Kim and gave the president a win that he can call a show of goodwill ahead of the meeting.

“President Trump appreciates leader Kim Jong Un’s action to release these American citizens, and views this as a positive gesture of goodwill,” the White House said in a statement. “The three Americans appear to be in good condition and were all able to walk on the plane without assistance. All Americans look forward to welcoming them home and to seeing them reunited with their loved ones.”

Vice President Mike Pence heaped praise on Trump for his “tough minded diplomacy” in securing the trio’s release, but said the administration would remain focused on riding the North of its nuclear weapons.

“While our administration is encouraged that North Korea freed these innocent hostages, we will not let off the pressure until we achieve full denuclearization.”

A statement from the family of Tony Kim also lauded Trump for his role, thanking him for “engaging directly with North Korea.”

Kim Dong-chul was arrested on suspicion of espionage in 2015, while Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim, who had worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, were detained last year.

In April 2016, the North sentenced Kim Dong-chul to 10 years of hard labor for carrying out what it described as spy activities. Kim Hak-song was held over “anti-state activities” and Tony Kim was accused of committing unspecified criminal acts intended to overthrow the government.

The trio’s release comes after U.S. national Otto Warmbier was freed while in a coma last June. Warmbier, a University of Virginia student when he was arrested, died soon after returning to the United States following more than 17 months in prison.

Pompeo, the top U.S. diplomat, had traveled to Pyongyang for meetings with senior North Korean officials Wednesday, and speculation had grown that he would be returning with the three detainees.

Pompeo had been dispatched by Trump to finalize preparations for the landmark U.S.-North Korea summit, which media reports have said could happen in mid-June. Pompeo’s visit was his second trip to the North Korean capital in weeks, but first as secretary of state.