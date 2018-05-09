Japan’s Financial Services Agency to allow banks to shut on weekdays

JIJI

The Financial Services Agency said Wednesday it plans to allow banks to shut on weekdays by easing a regulation on the days they can stay closed.

Since 1890, Japan has limited the days on which bank branches are closed to weekends, national holidays, New Year’s Eve and the first three days of the year.

But many branches have seen their number of customers fall due to a shrinking population and the widespread use of internet banking.

It has become difficult to maintain existing branches in many places, particularly in areas suffering from depopulation.

The easing of the regulation, to be carried out as early as this summer, would allow banks to operate their branches flexibly and cut branch operation costs, FSA officials said.

For instance, a bank would be able to open two nearby branches on alternate weekdays.

The measure would allow the bank to slash operation costs through payroll cuts, making it easier to maintain the outlets.

The regulatory change will cover small lenders and the FSA will also allow banks to run joint outlets more easily.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

SoftBank Group Corp. said Wednesday it has reached an agreement to sell its stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to Walmart.
SoftBank confirms deal to sell Flipkart stake to Walmart
The head of SoftBank Group Corp. said Wednesday it has reached an agreement to sell its stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to Walmart. Softbank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son did...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall back on profit-taking
Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, as profit-taking more than offset buying on the back of strong corporate results. The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 99.81 points, ...
Image Not Available
Dollar rises above ¥109.70 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar hovered above ¥109.70 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, backed by higher long-term U.S. interest rates. At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥109.71-71, up from ¥108.92-93 at the same time on...

, , ,