Japan’s Financial Services Agency to allow banks to shut on weekdays

The Financial Services Agency said Wednesday it plans to allow banks to shut on weekdays by easing a regulation on the days they can stay closed.

Since 1890, Japan has limited the days on which bank branches are closed to weekends, national holidays, New Year’s Eve and the first three days of the year.

But many branches have seen their number of customers fall due to a shrinking population and the widespread use of internet banking.

It has become difficult to maintain existing branches in many places, particularly in areas suffering from depopulation.

The easing of the regulation, to be carried out as early as this summer, would allow banks to operate their branches flexibly and cut branch operation costs, FSA officials said.

For instance, a bank would be able to open two nearby branches on alternate weekdays.

The measure would allow the bank to slash operation costs through payroll cuts, making it easier to maintain the outlets.

The regulatory change will cover small lenders and the FSA will also allow banks to run joint outlets more easily.