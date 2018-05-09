Japanese man arrested at Thai airport after empty gun magazines were found in his luggage

A Japanese man was arrested at a Thai airport on Wednesday after empty gun magazines and a disarmed anti-personnel mine were found in his luggage as he was about to depart for home, police said.

Tourist police bureau deputy head Maj.Gen. Surachet Hakpan said 27-year-old Takeru Hirano from Saitama Prefecture was found in possession of the banned items after his checked baggage was X-rayed.

He was charged with possession of firearms without permission, carrying dangerous arms and bringing ammunition into Thailand without permission.

The confiscated items include 23 magazines for various kinds of guns, as well as a M18A1 Claymore directional anti-personnel mine.

He told police that he bought them at a market in Ho Chi Minh City for about ¥15,000 as presents for a friend who is a weapons enthusiast, and that all of them were unusable.

He said that he was unaware he was violating the law.

Thai immigration records show he previously entered Thailand in 2015 and 2017.