Tokyo stocks fall back on profit-taking

Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, as profit-taking more than offset buying on the back of strong corporate results.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 99.81 points, or 0.44 percent, to end at 22,408.88, after rising 41.53 points on Tuesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues sagged 6.91 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,772.91. It added 6.64 points the previous day.

Profit-taking hit the Tokyo market from the outset of Wednesday’s trading, keeping both the Nikkei and Topix in negative territory throughout the day, brokers said.

The Tokyo market’s downside was supported by purchases of issues backed by brisk corporate earnings reports, brokers said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement Tuesday of his decision to pull the United States out of a nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers little affected the Tokyo stock market, Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said, pointing to stable exchange rate movements.

Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities Ltd., said some investors refrained from active trading to confirm the earnings announcement of SoftBank, a heavily weighted component of the Nikkei, after the close of the market.

The key price gauge will need more trading volume to test 23,000, Kuramochi said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,237 to 754 in the TSE’s first section, while 92 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.73 billion shares from 1.66 billion shares on Tuesday.

Drugmaker Takeda lost 2.35 percent a day after announcing a £46 billion deal to acquire Irish peer Shire PLC. Many investors are concerned that the mega acquisition will worsen Takeda’s financial base.

Japan Airlines Corp. was downbeat, reflecting investor worries about the profitability of the air carrier’s possible plan, as reported by the media, to launch a budget airline service connecting Japan with European and U.S. cities as early as 2020, brokers said.

Other major losers included mega-bank group Sumitomo Mitsui and power firm Tepco.

By contrast, Toyota attracted purchases after announcing on Wednesday a better-than-expected consolidated operating profit forecast for the year to March next year.

Among other winners were game developer Capcom and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average shed 100 points to end at 22,420.