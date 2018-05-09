Dollar rises above ¥109.70 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar hovered above ¥109.70 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, backed by higher long-term U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥109.71-71, up from ¥108.92-93 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1838-1838, down from $1.1917-1917, and at ¥129.88-90, up from ¥129.80-81.

The dollar fluctuated narrowly around ¥109.10 in early trading.

The greenback rose to levels around ¥109.60 in midmorning trading on the back of a rise in long-term U.S. interest rates in off-hours trading, traders said.

The U.S. currency moved around ¥109.60-70 in the afternoon amid a dearth of major fresh trading incentives, traders said.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced a decision to withdraw the United States from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

“The withdrawal was within expectations,” an official of an asset management firm said, while adding that uncertainty over the course of the situation in the Middle East “has yet to be dispelled.”

A trilateral summit among Japan, China and South Korea, held in Tokyo on Wednesday, “failed to offer anything to surprise” currency market participants, an official of a currency brokerage house said.

The dollar is likely to test ¥110 if the United States’ producer and consumer price indexes for April, to be released later on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, indicate strength in the U.S. economy and fuel expectations for a faster pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the official also said.