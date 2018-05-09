Japan to resume collecting remains of war dead in Philippines

JIJI

Japan has signed a cooperation agreement with the Philippines to resume recovering the remains of its war dead in the Southeast Asian country.

The welfare ministry suspended the project in 2010 following media reports that the collected remains might have included those of Filipinos.

After confirming in the following year that the remains that had already been brought back to Japan contained no foreign bones, the ministry modified the project so it would not prompt further concerns.

The agreement calls on Japanese teams to collect the remains of Japanese nationals, mostly soldiers, who died during World War II.

Remains will be collected under the supervision of experts from the National Museum of the Philippines.

It also requires the two countries to jointly confirm that the recovered bones are those of Japanese war dead.

