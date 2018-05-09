Japan hosts leaders from China and South Korea for summit on North Korea

Leaders from Japan, China and South Korea held a trilateral summit Wednesday over the denuclearization of North Korea ahead of the first-ever U.S.-North Korean summit expected in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosted Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Tokyo to discuss how to cooperate on pushing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs.

“Japan, China and South Korea, in collaboration with the international community, have to strongly urge North Korea to take concrete actions,” Abe said at the opening of the summit in Tokyo, the first such meeting in more than two years.

Moon stressed the necessity of support from Japan and China “in the path toward peace in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.”

Li pledged to further develop trilateral cooperation to “maintain peace and stability in the region to contribute to peace and prosperity in the world.”

After the meeting, Abe also said China and South Korea will support Japan’s efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.

The Japan-China-South Korea summit — the seventh of its kind — comes after the historic encounter between Moon and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un late last month, and ahead of the unprecedented U.S.-North Korean summit between President Donald Trump and Kim, expected by early June.

During the Moon-Kim dialogue in the truce village of Panmunjeom, the two Koreas agreed to pursue “complete” denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and said they will strive to declare a formal end to the 1950-1953 Korean War.

On March 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping also met with Kim in Beijing and the latter promised a nuclear-free peninsula. Beijing is Pyongyang’s main ally and trading partner.

Kim also made a surprise trip to China’s northeastern port city of Dalian and met with Xi on Monday and Tuesday, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

Abe also sought cooperation from his partners to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s for the purpose of training North Korean spies. Abe says the issue is one of his government’s top priorities.

On the economic front, the leaders of the three Asian powers, which together account for more than 20 percent of the global economy, will likely discuss ways to speed up negotiations over a three-way free trade agreement and another regional economic partnerships.

Abe, Li and Moon will also likely talk about how to promote people-to-people, cultural and educational exchanges as Japan is scheduled to host the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games and China the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Since 2008 the three countries have taken turns hosting the annual gatherings, which have sometimes been put on hold due to Japan’s chilled ties with its two neighbors over historical and territorial disputes, as well as political turmoil in South Korea.

Li arrived in Japan on Tuesday on his first visit since assuming the post of premier in 2013. Moon is paying his first visit since becoming president in 2017.

Li is the first Chinese premier to travel to Japan in seven years and Moon’s visit is the first by a South Korean president in nearly six-and-a-half years.