Police search for two gunmen who shot five on San Diego street corner

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Police searched Tuesday for two gunmen suspected of shooting five people in downtown San Diego and then running off.

Two young men who were wearing hoodies walked up to three men and a woman on a street corner at about 11 p.m. Monday and opened fire before walking around a corner and shooting a fifth person, Lt. Brent Williams said.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they did not have their names or ages.

Investigators are looking at whether gang violence was involved but so far they have not found any evidence of that or other motivation.

When asked if the shootings were possibly random, Williams said: “They could be. It’s very weird.”

The shootings occurred in the city’s East Village neighborhood.

