U.S. ambassador tells German businesses to stop trade in Iran ‘immediately’
Newly accredited U.S. Ambassador Richard Allen Grenell walks to sign his letter of accreditation during an accreditation ceremony for new ambassadors in Berlin Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

U.S. ambassador tells German businesses to stop trade in Iran ‘immediately’

AFP-JIJI

BERLIN – German businesses should immediately halt their operations in Iran following President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. ambassador to Germany said Tuesday.

“As @realDonaldTrump said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy.

“German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately,” tweeted newly appointed Richard Grenell.

Germany is one of Iran’s largest trading partners, with German exports hitting some €2.6 billion in 2016, up 26 percent on the previous year, according to the Ministry of Finance in Berlin.

Trump in Washington on Tuesday said he had consulted America’s friends in the Middle East and concluded “that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement.”

Grenell, a strong backer of the U.S. leader, assumed his role in Berlin on Tuesday just hours before Trump made the announcement which came despite appeals to save the deal from fellow signatories Germany, Britain and France.

Before starting his new role, Grenell previously complained that Germany “should have joined” U.S., British and French missile strikes against Syria last month over its suspected chemical weapons use.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An Emirates Airlines Boeing 777-300ER prepares to take off at Lisbon's airport April 24.
With billions in deals in limbo, Boeing says it will follow Trump policy on Iran as shares dive
Boeing said Tuesday it will continue to take its cue from U.S. government policy on sales to Iran after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear pact. "Foll...
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., speaks during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, on Tuesday. Each year, Google uses the start of its annual conference to set a narrative about how developers and the public should view the company. This time, the message was clear: Google is about technology for good.
Google showcases AI advances at its big conference
Google put the spotlight on its artificial intelligence smarts at its annual developers conference Tuesday, where it announced new features and services imbued with machine learning. The company...
Image Not Available
New Japan-U.S. trade dialogue not intended to lead to bilateral pact: Abe
Newly established Japan-U.S. trade dialogue is not intended to be preliminary negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday. In April, Abe and ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Newly accredited U.S. Ambassador Richard Allen Grenell walks to sign his letter of accreditation during an accreditation ceremony for new ambassadors in Berlin Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,