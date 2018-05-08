Total net profit at Japan’s three mega-bank groups likely to grow for first time in four years

The total net profit for Japan’s three mega-bank groups are believed to have grown year on year for the first time in four years in the fiscal year that ended in March.

The performance stems from an expected reversal of loan-loss allowances thanks to an improving economic environment and from envisaged gains from sales of cross-held shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2017 earnings next Tuesday, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. the day after.

Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui are expected to see earnings grow, while Mizuho is likely to see its profit fall.

The three groups’ net profit is projected to surpass the previous year’s sum of ¥2.24 trillion by tens of billions of yen.

Still, they struggled to earn profits from their mainline lending businesses, as the Bank of Japan’s prolonged monetary easing measures cut into interest margins.

Securities analysts expect a net profit of ¥950 billion to less than ¥1 trillion at Mitsubishi UFJ, compared with the company’s own projection of ¥950 billion.

Analyst estimates stand at more than ¥700 billion for Sumitomo Mitsui, against its own projection of ¥630 billion and more than ¥550 billion for Mizuho, against its own forecast of ¥550 billion.