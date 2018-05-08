Japan imported auto sales up 4.9 percent in April

JIJI

April sales of imported foreign-brand vehicles in Japan rose 4.9 percent from a year before to 17,412 units, marking their first rise in four months, an industry group said Tuesday.

The growth reflected new model launches and strong demand for sport utility vehicles, the Japan Automobile Importers Association said.

Imported foreign-brand vehicles accounted for 7.7 percent of all new automobile sales in Japan — excluding minivehicles with an engine displacement of up to 660 cubic centimeters — marking the second-highest level for April.

An association official said that imported vehicle sales are expected to remain solid in May and coming months on the back of new model launches.

Sales by Mercedes-Benz grew 0.5 percent to 3,614 units, making it the top-selling imported foreign brand for the 38th consecutive month.

Volkswagen AG came in second as its sales surged 19.5 percent to 2,880 units, the first increase in five months, thanks to the launch of its new Polo subcompact.

BMW was ranked third, with 2,465 units, down 9 percent.

Sales of U.S.-brand vehicles dropped 6.3 percent to 831 units. But sales by Jeep rose 3.3 percent to 655 units, hitting their highest level for April.

