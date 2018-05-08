Fake Doraemon trademark ruled invalid in China

JIJI

BEIJING – A Chinese intellectual property court has ruled invalid the trademark given to a character that is remarkably similar to popular Japanese manga character Doraemon, according to local media reports.

The trademark, filed by a sports goods company in Fujian province, southeastern China, was rejected by the Beijing court due to copyright infringement, said the reports, including that of the Beijing Youth Daily.

Doraemon is also popular in China.

The company brought the case to the intellectual property court after the trademark was judged invalid by authorities after it was initially filed.

China is strengthening its crackdown on fake products in response to requests from Japan, the United States and other countries.

