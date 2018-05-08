Former doctor wants to educate youths about the horrors of itai-itai disease

On the 50th anniversary on Tuesday of the government’s recognition of itai-itai disease as the Japan’s first pollution-related illness, a former doctor has renewed his pledge to inform the public of the horrors of the disease.

Sadanobu Kagamimori, 74, who is honorary director of the Toyama Prefectural Itai-itai Disease Museum and treated many itai-itai disease patients as a doctor, said he is keen to pass on to younger generations “living documents,” such as the voices of victims’ families.

A total of 200 people have been recognized as patients of itai-itai, or “it hurts, it hurts,” disease, which was caused by cadmium pollution in the Jinzu River in Toyama Prefecture. The toxic heavy metal was released from the Kamioka Mine in neighboring Gifu Prefecture.

Of the total patients, five are still alive.

After graduating from university, Kagamimori worked as a trainee doctor at Hagino hospital in the town of Fuchu in the prefecture — now part of the city of Toyama — which was worst affected by the disease.

He examined more than 100 hospitalized itai-itai patients at the hospital, of whom more than 90 percent suffered kidney damage and osteomalacia, a bone-softening disorder.

The patients’ bodies were small, and they typically had dark skin and severe anemia.

Kagamimori recalls performing a cardiac massage on a critically ill patient, and accidentally crushing the patient’s ribs as they had become so brittle.

“Oh no!” he thought, but he carried on making strenuous efforts to treat the patient for the entire day, making it his priority to save the patient’s life.

Kagamimori became director of the Toyama Prefectural Itai-itai Disease Museum when it opened in 2012.

He has worked to inform the public of the detrimental effects of pollution through displays of documents and photographs at the museum, as well as having victims’ families talk about their experiences.

Instead of only providing past information, Kagamimori strongly believes in the importance of providing “living” information.

“I always keep my ears open for the voices of society and consider what kind of information is needed,” he said.

Kagamimori stressed that the fight against the disease is far from over.

“Even after 50 years, people in other parts of Asia are suffering from kidney damage due to pollution,” he noted. “In societies that become prosperous following industrialization, pollution occurs as a result of development.

“I can hardly say that we have overcome the disease.”