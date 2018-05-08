Japan tightens security ahead of three-way summit with China and South Korea

Police on Tuesday demonstrated patrol operations at Tokyo’s Haneda airport as they tightened security the day before Japan, China and South Korea hold a trilateral summit in the capital.

Police officers patrolling the airport’s domestic terminal checked trash cans for suspicious items and conducted road inspections nearby.

The Metropolitan Police Department and other authorities will deploy around 10,000 personnel to bolster security in the area near the Prime Minister’s Office and the accommodation where Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be staying.

Airports and other busy transportation facilities are said to be easy targets for terrorist attacks.

Police have been stepping up measures against possible attacks on such soft targets, which are less protected compared with government or military facilities, particularly ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.