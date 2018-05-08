High-ranking North Korean official may be visiting China: reports

South Korea’s presidential Blue House is “closely watching” news that a high-ranking North Korean official — possibly even leader Kim Jong Un — may be visiting the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, media reports said Tuesday.

Road and air traffic were reportedly temporarily restricted Monday, with Dalian Airport closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while roads around the Bangchuidao Guesthouse in the city were also closed that afternoon, reports said.

Asked about the rumors, a senior Blue House official did not deny that such a meeting could be taking place, South Korea’s KBS World Radio reported.

A separate source said it was possible that the Chinese government had invited a ranking North Korean official ahead of the inaugural sea trials for China’s first domestically built aircraft carrier, the Type 001A, which local media has said would begin Tuesday morning.

Footage posted online also showed a convoy of black cars moving through the streets in Dalian. The scene was reminiscent of Kim’s unannounced visit to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in March. The visit was Kim’s first trip outside North Korea since taking power in 2011. China is the North’s sole ally and benefactor.

The March trip saw Kim travel by train from Pyongyang and later in a convoy of black vehicles around Beijing. However, unlike his late father, Kim Jong Il, the current North Korean leader is also known use a private jet to travel.

The South’s Yonhap news agency, which also reported that a high-ranking official from the country could be visiting the city, noted sightings of an apparent North Korean VIP aircraft at the airport. While the identity of the official remains unclear, speculation has grown that the person may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, since top Communist Party officials were expected to observe the aircraft carrier’s planned trials.

Maritime officials in Liaoning province, where Dalian is located, have issued an alert for military operations from May 4 to 11 and prohibited other vessels from entering nearby waters.

A meeting with Xi would come weeks before Kim’s planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the North’s nuclear weapons program in the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders from the two countries.

Trump said Friday that the two sides had decided on a time and place for their meeting, with media reports saying the summit will take place in Singapore in mid-June.

Any talks between Xi and high-ranking North Korean officials would likely focus on this summit.