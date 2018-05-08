Big Island braces for ‘lava tourists’ as Kilauea eruption surges, destroys 35 structures
In this photo taken from video an unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. | SCOTT WIGGERS / APAU HAWAII TOURS / VIA AP

Big Island braces for ‘lava tourists’ as Kilauea eruption surges, destroys 35 structures

Reuters

PAHOA, HAWAII – Lava flows from an erupting Hawaiian volcano have destroyed 35 buildings, officials said on Monday, as they told residents of the threatened area to be ready to “evacuate at a moment’s notice” if they went to retrieve possessions from their homes.

The Hawaii Civil Defense Agency said the 1,700 people evacuated from the Leilani Estates area near the erupting Kilauea volcano on the eastern corner of the Big Island would be allowed to make brief visits back during the daylight hours on Monday, but had to be alert to the risk of deadly gas emissions.

“Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice,” the agency said on its website. It said the Lanipuna Gardens area would be off-limits to all visitors due to deadly volcanic gases.

Kilauea has opened 10 volcanic vents since its latest eruption began on Thursday, officials said.

So far no deaths or major injuries have been reported.

The Leilani Estates area some 12 miles (19 km) from the volcano, has been evacuated due to the risk of sulfur dioxide gas, which can be life threatening at high levels.

Some area residents returned for pets, medications and to check property on Sunday. They included Jeremy Wilson, who found his home surrounded by fissures hundreds of feet long.

“My house is right in the middle,” said Wilson, a 36-year-old social worker who turned back when he saw steam coming from cracks in the road.

The semi-rural wooded area had become a magnet for newcomers to the Big Island of Hawaii, home to about 200,000 people, who were prepared to risk living near an active volcano for more affordable real estate.

Jessica Gauthier, 47, said she and other local real estate agents had seen vacation renters cancel their reservations, though the volcanic activity is far from tourist centers.

“There’s no way to know that if you’re sitting in your living room in Ohio and watching the national news,” she said.

Hawaii’s 4,028-sq.-mile (10,432-sq.-km) Big Island accounts for less than a fifth of the state’s tourism. State data show that in the first three months of 2018, 16 percent of the $4.81 billion visitors spent in Hawaii came from the Big Island, less than half of the levels seen in Oahu and Maui.

Gauthier predicted tourism would pick back up as a new kind of visitor began to appear.

“Within a month we’ll start getting lava tourists,” she said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question during the press briefing at the White House Monday in Washington.
Trump to unveil decision on Iran nuke deal Tuesday
U.S. President Donald Trump appears poised to drive a stake through the heart of the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, when he announces his verdict on U.S. sanctions relief underpinning the landmark a...
Zanele Ndlovu (center) and Jamie Fox hold hands on their wedding day at a hospital Chapel in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The couple, attacked by a crocodile, wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm. "In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing experience," 27-year-old Jamie Fox told The Associated Press Monday.
Zimbabwe pair wed days after crocodile takes bride's arm during Zambezi canoe trip
A couple attacked by a crocodile wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm. "In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing expe...
Image Not Available
U.S. court blocks transfer, apparently to Saudi Arabia, of alleged American Islamic State fighter...
A U.S. appeals court on Monday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from immediately transferring an American citizen accused of being an Islamic State member from military custody in Ir...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photo taken from video an unidentified man gets close to a lava flow advancing down a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Monday. Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week, and residents who evacuated don't know how long they might be displaced. The decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. | SCOTT WIGGERS / APAU HAWAII TOURS / VIA AP Kilauea volcano's summit lava lake shows a significant drop of roughly 220 metres below the crater rim in this wide angle camera view showing the entire north portion of the Overlook crater in Hawaii Sunday. | USGS / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS Lava engulfs a Ford Mustang in Puna, Hawaii, Sunday in this still image obtained from social media video. | WXCHASING / VIA REUTERS A man watches as lava issues from a fissure in the Leilani Estates subdivision near the town of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4 as up to 10,000 people were asked to leave their homes following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. | AFP-JIJI

5 IMAGES AVAILABLE

, , , ,